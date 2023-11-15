OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Letter Grades: 3 Verde Valley schools earn A's Rain enters the forecast in Verde Valley Rep. Eli Crane kicks off reelection bid, visits Cottonwood I-17 to close in both directions nightly for controlled rock blasting Nov. 13-16 Maid Fire fully contained NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week NEED TO KNOW Brief: Home for Habitat opens admin building Limited Christmas tree permits available APS dedicates new service building

Subscribe Now
Wed, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: María de Gracia Macias Chavez

María de Gracia Macias Chavez

María de Gracia Macias Chavez

Originally Published: November 15, 2023 9:06 a.m.

María de Gracia Macias Chavez

1923 - 2023

On November 6, lifetime Verde Valley resident and family matriarch, María de Gracia Macias Chavez (née Contreras), passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior.

She celebrated her 100th birthday on June 9th of this year.

María was born in 1923 in the smelter town of Clarkdale to Julio and Concepción Contreras. In 1923 the population of Arizona was 371,000 (now 7.4 million).

María entered the world when eggs were 13 cents per dozen, King Tut’s tomb and the original Yankee Stadium opened in New York. She was child number three of twelve siblings.

Maria graduated from Clarkdale High School in 1943 when World War II was underway and everyday items such as gasoline, canned food, meat, shoes, cheese, butter, and cooking oils were rationed. In fact, sliced bread was temporarily banned for wartime conservation. And eggs had risen to the cost of 57 center per dozen (or $8.45 in today’s dollars.)

María moved to California where her first job was packing peanuts.

In California she met Guillermo Navarro Chavez and married him in 1947. Soon after, four children, Clemente, Theresa, Andrew and Ernest came along.

The family life in California consisted of the Howdy Doody Show in the morning and frequent trips to Arizona for family gatherings. María was a resolute poker player where she dominated the table.

After retiring, María and Guillermo returned to Arizona.

Guillermo passed away in 1994. Maria worked as a volunteer at the Verde Senior Citizen Center for ten years where she was awarded a Volunteer Certificate.

Throughout her century, she grew the Chavez family with four children, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held for María on Monday, November 20, 6:00 pm at Westcott Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 1 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mass time will be listed at www.westcottfuneralhome.com. Interment and Reception to follow after.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News