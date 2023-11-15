OFFERS
Obituary: Sharry Cox

Sharry Cox

Sharry Cox

Originally Published: November 15, 2023 9:05 a.m.

Sharry Cox

1947 - 2023

In Loving Memory of Sharry Cox

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Sharry Cox, a beloved woman who touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Sharry, aged 76, went to walk beside Jesus on Oct. 18, 2023, surrounded by family and close friends.

Born on May 23, 1947 in Cape Girardeau, Sharry’s life was a testament to the beauty of human connection. She possessed an unwavering ability to make friends out of strangers and had a remarkable gift for making everyone feel valued and cherished. Her social circle was vast, a testament to her boundless capacity for friendship and love.

Sharry was a retired Registered Nurse. She worked as a traveling nurse eventually settling in the Verde Valley where she worked as an emergency room nurse at Sedona Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Sharry was the daughter of the late Iva (nee Brown) and Luther Merl Stroder and the sister to Harold Glenn (deceased), and Merl Allen Stroder (married to Jane) of Nokomis, Florida. She was married to the late Willis Cox and is survived by her son, Michael Todd Cox, two nephews: Joshua Stroder and Jonathan Stroder, along with two grandchildren Mikayla Bass and Zachary Cox.

For those who knew her, we believe you are better for having her in your life. Though we mourn the loss of this remarkable woman, we also celebrate a life well-lived.

Sharry walked a determined path; never missing an opportunity to live it to its fullest, smiling, and taking on anything regardless of the challenges ahead.

She had a genuine gift for friendship and rarely had an empty house, constantly hosting friends and family, sharing wisdom and laughter with all who visited. She had an incredible inner strength and a gentleness in her relationships (though stern when she thought you needed to hear it most). Those who knew her will feel her loss forever and her memory will inspire kindness and compassion for generations.

Sharry Cox will forever remain in our hearts, a shining example of the power of a warm smile, an open heart, the wind in your hair, and a home-made pie.

Information provided by the family.

