Organizations unite to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance Nov. 20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona and PFLAG special event in observation of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is an opportunity for our community to come together and remember those who have lost their lives to violence and injustice because of their gender identity or gender expression.

Violence against transgender people is increasing. Join us and help create a more inclusive world for all.

This special event will include a screening of the documentary ‘Transhood’ with an invocation by Rev. Monica Whitaker.

‘Transhood’ was filmed over five years in Kansas City. The documentary follows four children, beginning at ages 4, 7, 12 and 15 as they redefine “coming of age”. They reveal intimate realities of how gender is reshaping the family next door by showing growing up transgender in the heartland. ‘Transhood’ is a nuanced examination of how families tussle, transform, and sometimes find unexpected purpose in their identities as transgender families. Lighthearted and deeply moving, this story teaches us something new about being human.

Following the film, the names of transgender persons lost in 2023 will be read followed by a silent candlelight procession as we exit the theatre.

Transgender Day of Remembrance will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.