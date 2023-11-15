Prescott Valley hosts ‘Christmas at Town Center’ Nov. 25

Kick off the holiday season by visiting ‘Christmas at Town Center’ hosted by Fain Signature Group conveniently located in the Prescott Valley Town Center between Harkins Theaters and In the Game.

This event will kick off the holiday season with the official ceremonial lighting of the Town Center Christmas Tree, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, apple cider and snacks, and you can even shop at the event’s Christmas Market to make up for any missed Black Friday shopping and participate in Small Business Saturday.

The first annual free event will take place on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 p.m. You won’t want to miss out on the events taking place all day at Christmas at Town Center leading up to the official tree lighting.

Take the kiddos to participate in Reindeer Games and craft making in the Turf Park, or watch special local performances.

This event is one of many coming to the Prescott Valley Town Center promoting the space as a place where the community can gather for family-fun events and activities.