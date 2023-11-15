‘Scarlet’ premiere Nov. 17-22 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Scarlet’ showing Nov. 17-22 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Pietro Marcello — one of contemporary cinema’s most versatile talents — follows up his dramatic breakthrough and Sedona Film Festival selection ‘Martin Eden’ with this enchanting period fable.

Shortly after World War I, veteran Raphaël (Raphaël Thiery) returns home from the frontlines a widower and father to an infant daughter. Raised in rural Normandy, the child Juliette (Juliette Jouan) grows into a headstrong young woman who dreams of greater possibilities. She seeks refuge in the nearby woods, where she meets a witch who promises scarlet sails will one day take her away from her village.

Reckoning with her future and swept away by a rakish young pilot (Louis Garrel) who literally falls from the sky, Juliette never stops believing in the witch’s prophecy.

Tracing Juliette’s journey throughout the 20 years of great invention between the world wars, ‘Scarlet’ delicately weaves together music and fantasy, history and folklore, realist drama and ethereal romance, to craft a timeless story of a young woman’s emancipation.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 20, 21 and 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.