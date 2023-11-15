‘A Tribute to Reba McEntire’ starring Corrie Sachs takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 17 and 18

Award-winning, world-renowned tribute artist Corrie Sachs brings her acclaimed live production ‘A Tribute to Reba McEntire’ to Sedona when she performs on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be two performances Nov. 17 and 18, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Corrie has traveled extensively throughout the country and Europe for 15 years as Reba McEntire in the production of ‘Legends in Concert’ at over 18 locations in the US and abroad. She was voted singer of the year for 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2013 by the Las Vegas Review Journal and was inducted into the prestigious ‘Las Vegas Entertainment Hall of Fame’ in 2011.

She has starred in ‘Country Superstars’ and ‘Showstoppers Live’, where her tribute to Reba McEntire has received rave reviews and rousing standing ovations.

Corrie has performed for the USO throughout the World. She has also performed as the opening act for such stars as Bob Hope, Bob Newhart, and Allan and Rossi. She has starred in the Las Vegas production shows ‘Viva Las Vegas,’ ‘Country Fever,’ ‘American Superstars,’ and ‘Legends in Concert.’ She has appeared in Atlantic City, starring in ‘The Showboat Follies’ as well as the hit production show ‘Dazzle.’

Her dynamic stage presence, versatility, musical interpretation and sheer enthusiasm for entertaining audiences keeps fans coming back for more.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17; and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Corrie Sachs in the lobby after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.