Verde Valley Pottery Festival returns for second year

Ben Roti Ceramics proudly presents the return of the highly anticipated second annual Verde Valley Pottery Festival.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, this gathering of Arizona-connected potters is dedicated to enriching the appreciation of contemporary studio pottery. The free festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays.

Building on 2022’s success, this exciting event is moving to a larger location on the beautiful grounds of the D.A. Ranch Estate Vineyards.

The event is two days – Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ranch is located at 1901 Dancing Apache Road, Cornville.

“Our family is thrilled to host the upcoming Verde Valley Pottery Festival. We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate, and look forward to welcoming the artists and festival guests to D.A. Ranch,” says Alexis Petznick, D.A. Ranch brand manager.

Meet and engage with thirteen exceptionally talented local and regional artists. Many of the esteemed professional potters are renowned in galleries nationwide and at juried art festivals across the Southwest. You will also have the chance to encounter emerging artists at the festival. Their distinctive designs and signature pieces are rapidly gaining recognition as contemporary collectibles.

Discover an extraordinary selection of handcrafted treasures, ideal for adorning your home, garden, or sharing as cherished gifts. Explore a diverse array of original functional and decorative artwork, featuring handcrafted dishware, elegant ceramic jewelry, sculptural and figurative masterpieces, and charming yet practical home and garden décor. Each has been meticulously crafted on the pottery wheel or through hand-building techniques.

While immersing yourself in the world of pottery, don't miss the opportunity to enjoy the breathtaking setting and savor the delightful offerings of D.A. Ranch Estate Vineyards. Their tasting room will be open during the event.

This year's festival is an enriching experience for all, from students and collectors to fellow creators.

“This festival is a great opportunity to learn about the art of ceramics, meet talented artists, and find some unique handmade gifts,” says Ben Roti, festival director. The weekend will be brimming with opportunities to interact directly with artists through visual presentations, live demonstrations, insightful discussions, and casual pottery conversations.

The Verde Valley Pottery Festival is a family-friendly affair suitable for all ages, complete with free instructor-led children's activities, free admission, and free convenient parking. For the latest information about the Verde Valley Pottery Festival, please visit VVPotteryFestival.com