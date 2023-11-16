OFFERS
Thu, Nov. 16
2 accused of illicit Internet activity, arrested on drug charges

(Cottonwood Police Department photo)

(Cottonwood Police Department photo)

Originally Published: November 16, 2023 8:31 a.m.

COTTONWOOD—Two men under suspicion of having “illicit Internet materials” received a visit from a SWAT unit Tuesday and now face drug charges.

Cottonwood Police Sgt. Cody Savage said Justin Schexnayder, 29, and Antonio Schexnayder, 35, may face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

Nov. 14 at around 6:40 p.m., Cottonwood PD, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Verde Valley Regional SWAT Team and Yavapai College Police Department executed a warrant at a residence in the 900 block of East Mingus Avenue. Savage said it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Cottonwood PD did not describe what may have been uncovered related to the “illicit materials” search but did say electronic devices “such as cell phones, tablets and computers” were seized. Law enforcement officers also allegedly found “usable quantities of methamphetamine along with related drug paraphernalia.”

Those felony drug charges landed the Schexnayders behind bars at the county jail while detectives put the confiscated electronic devices through a thorough analysis to determine the follow-up charges.

