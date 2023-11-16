OFFERS
Thu, Nov. 16
Streaker reported, arrested on Main Street

Cottonwood Police Department badge (File0

Originally Published: November 16, 2023 8:29 a.m.

COTTONWOOD—A naked man was reported near a school playground and now faces charges.

The incident was reported Monday morning, Nov. 13.

The man, later identified as Jose L. Villa Jr., 41, allegedly was walking or running in the area along Main Street and Birch Street without clothing.

“Eyewitnesses report that the incident took place in broad daylight, raising concerns among bystanders in the area,” Cottonwood Police Sgt. Cody Savage stated in a news release.

Villa allegedly came to a stop next to the playground of a charter school, where several children were playing, “creating an unsettling situation near the school premises.”

According to CPD, one adult and three minors requested prosecution. Villa Jr. was taken into custody and booked at the Yavapai County jail on four counts of indecent exposure. By Arizona law, indecent exposure to a person 15 years old or older is a Class 1 misdemeanor, but indecent exposure to a person under age 15 is a Class 6 felony.

The incident continues to be investigated, and CPD asks anyone with further knowledge of the event to come forward (928-634-4246).

“The safety and well-being of our community, especially our youth, remain a top priority,” Savage said.

