OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Cottonwood boy, 12, reports mountain lion encounter More blasting on I-17 to close lanes Monday and Tuesday Forecast sees perfect weather for Thanksgiving NEED TO KNOW County counting Elinski recall signatures City Council seeks to fill vacant seat again Food truck goes to the dogs Where is City Hall? Council looking at new municipal center options Mingus Board members want power to remove library books Soltis resigns as Camp Verde town manager

Subscribe Now
Mon, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Cottonwood boy, 12, reports mountain lion encounter

A child out for a hike told police he came across a mountain lion similar to this one on Sunday afternoon near Cottonwood. (USFWS)

A child out for a hike told police he came across a mountain lion similar to this one on Sunday afternoon near Cottonwood. (USFWS)

Originally Published: November 20, 2023 2:04 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A 12-year-old boy met a mountain lion while hiking in a forest area west of Chuckwalla Drive, which is west of Dr. Daniel Bright School in the Verde Village.

The encounter was reported Sunday, Nov. 19, around 2:30 p.m. When the animal seemed to linger near the boy, he called Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Cottonwood Police Department was notified of the situation. Using GPS coordinates, officers Austin Perez and Zebediah Shoemaker plotted his location and started searching the area before YCSO arrived.

According to Cottonwood PD, the officers found the boy unharmed and led him out of the forest.

“Although the mountain lion was not directly observed by the responding officers, its presence was considered a likely scenario due to the juvenile's familiarity with the area and the nature of his report,” Sgt. Cody Savage reported in a Monday news release.

Cottonwood PD noted the boy “demonstrated remarkable calmness” during his call to emergency services and in providing crucial information that led to his location.

CPD’S Safety Tips for Hikers:

Hike in groups and make noise to reduce the chance of surprising wildlife.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run. Instead, stand tall, wave your arms, and speak loudly.

Always inform someone about your hiking plans and expected return time.

Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News