City of Cottonwood seeking City Councilmember again

COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood invites qualified electors residing within the city boundaries to submit an application, a letter of interest, and resumé outlining applicable experience for consideration of appointment to fill one City Council vacancy.

The selected individual would be eligible to serve in this capacity through the conclusion of the fall 2024 election cycle.

To be eligible for appointment, a candidate must be 18 years old, a qualified elector per ARS 16.121 residing within the city, and must have resided within the city for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment.

Applications and other requested materials may be submitted in person to the City Clerk’s Office located at 824 N. Main St., Cottonwood, by e-mailing tmayes@cottonwoodaz.gov, or directly online through the Cottonwood City Council webpage by 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2.

Applicants will be reviewed at a Special Meeting on Dec. 5 during a closed session. Selected applicants will be asked to participate in public interviews on Dec.12 during the Council Meeting.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.