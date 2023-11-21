Mingus student photographers exhibit at Clarkdale library

CLARKDALE - During November, Art in the Clark has been presenting Mingus Photography, guided by the skilled instruction of Oouida Dorr. This art show is a fascinating look into the lives of our teens and what they find worthy of attention.

Dorr is a creative influence at Mingus, teaching art and Special Ed. The photos showcased in this exhibit are from her students’ personal cell phones, a tool always close at hand. Dorr has thousands of images submitted but only prints photos displaying a special artfulness. Funding to print these 2023 images came from the Arizona Tax Credit program, which allows you to select local schools to receive your state tax dollars www.mingusunion.com/Tax_Credits .

View Mingus Photography to see the world through the lens of Verde Valley teens, an insightful and delightful exhibition at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center, during regular library hours.

Art in the Clark, a program of Friends of Clark Memorial Library, showcases meaningful local art for the enjoyment of library patrons. For more on Art in the Clark, go to friendsofcml.org/art. For more information about Clark Memorial Library visit ycfld.gov/clarkdale or call the library at 928-634-5423.