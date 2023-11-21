OFFERS
NEED TO KNOW

Tue, Nov. 21
YCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect

Still from surveillance camera video from Oct. 6, 2023. (YCSO)

Originally Published: November 21, 2023 11:04 a.m.

CORNVILLE - Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in an injury hit-and-run in October.

The incident occurred Friday, Oct. 6, around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Page Springs Road and East Oak Grove Lane (about a half mile from Cornville Road on the northbound shoulder.)

Witnesses say the driver of the truck intentionally swerved into two cyclists, causing one cyclist to go down hard and sustain broken ribs, bad abrasions and lacerations to the forehead. The driver fled the scene northbound from that location on Page Springs Road.

An area business provided footage from a surveillance camera, and YCSO is circulating still from that video. No license plate is visible.

The suspect was described as white male, under 30, brown medium length hair, wearing a brown ball cap, plaid shirt.

Anyone with information please call Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by YCSO.

