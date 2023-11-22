Alexi Allens art featured at jjw the art temple Gallery Nov. 24

Experience a new art exhibit by international pop culture artist Alexi Allens at jjw the art temple Gallery in Sedona. The new gallery is at 1890 State Hwy 89A in 777 Plaza.

Meet the artist Nov. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. Partake of the Enlightened Grape – enjoy live music by guest musicians.

Alexi Allens’ artwork is published worldwide. Alexi lived in India, publishing a bestselling book there, and studied Vedantic philosophies and Qi Gong with a Taoist Master for more than 20 years.

The former owner of Galerie Alexi of Beverly Hills and Laguna Beach, California, Alexi finds her inspiration from the spirituality and immense beauty of Arizona and loves kayaking and communing with nature

The new jjw the art temple Gallery will host celebrations of the arts each Friday evening until Christmas.