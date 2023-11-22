Annual Old Town Chocolate Walk and VIP Wine & Chocolate Experience returns to Old Town Cottonwood

The Old Town Association (OTA) is pleased to announce the return of two favorite holiday events in Old Town Cottonwood! Tickets are limited for both events and we encourage folks to buy them in advance at OldTown.org as both events usually sell out.

The VIP Wine & Chocolate Experience is an adults only (21+) event on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive evening of wine tastings and chocolate paring in charming Old Town Cottonwood. Stroll along Main Street and visit with participating merchants to get a taste of their unique libations paired with local handcrafted chocolates. The VIP event is limited to 100 ticket holders only.

The Annual Old Town Chocolate walk is celebrating its 30 year and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3-7 p.m. At this fun-filled day, attendees can expect a wide variety of chocolates and desserts as they visit with over 30 participating merchants in Old Town! This event is perfect for folks of all ages and can be the perfect date, family outing, or friend hangout! The Old Town Chocolate Walk is limited to 400 ticket holders only.

We hope to see many of you in Old Town Cottonwood for these events and all through the holiday season! Our charming Old Town district is home to a wide variety of unique shops, restaurants, tasting rooms, and more! If you have some holiday shopping to do, please shop local and support our small businesses, you are sure to find a gift for everyone on your list here in Old Town Cottonwood!

For more information, please visit the Old Town Association online at OldTown.org or contact us via email at OldTownCottonwoodAZ@gmail.com.