Celebrate Thanksgiving week at Sound Bites Grill featuring Esteban & David Vincent Mills

Flamenco master Esteban, his talented daughter Teresa Joy and son Ben Paul, take the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom Stage, Saturday, Nov. 25, 7 to 9 p.m. capping a week of music and gratitude, with David Vincent Mills performing on Thanksgiving Day.

Esteban and his children have been captivating audiences around the world with their intricate guitar and violin melodies, performing regularly at Sound Bites as resident musicians.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Andrés Segovia and Paco de Lucía, Esteban continues his lifelong journey, mastering the intricate techniques and passionate melodies of Flamenco guitar.

His remarkable talent and dedication earned him recognition and opportunities to perform across various venues. He graced the stage in prestigious locations such as New York City's Carnegie Hall and Las Vegas' Aladdin Hotel, captivating audiences with his skillful guitar playing and dynamic stage presence.

Throughout his career, Esteban has released a series of highly acclaimed albums, showcasing his versatility and musical depth. His discography includes gems like ‘Flamenco Y Rosas,’ ‘Enter the Heart,’ ‘Royal Flamenco,’ and ‘Peace of Mind.’ These albums feature Esteban's virtuosic guitar performances, blending traditional Flamenco with elements of classical and contemporary styles.

After a successful career in various parts of the country, Esteban found solace and inspiration in the serene landscapes of Sedona. Sedona's breathtaking red rock formations and spiritual energy resonated deeply with him, leading him to make the town his home.

Bring your friends and family by on Thanksgiving Day for a celebratory feast! Sound Bites Grill’s 12th Annual Thanksgiving Feast will be served Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 23, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., with David Vincent Mills performing from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mills is a consummate performer with a masterful command of the piano and will provide the perfect background for feasting on a perfect Thanksgiving meal.

Live music will also be performed on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 6 to 9 p.m., featuring Patrick Ki, one of Sedona’s most loved and versatile musicians. He presides over Wineaux Wednesdays, a favorite night to come out for some excellent wine tasting and food.

On Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s JC & The Juke Rockers taking the stage with their special brand of high-octane Rock ‘N’ Roll. From old school Chicago style to modern day West Coast Blues with a little Classic Rock plus R&B this band provides just the right mix to make you want to Jump, Jive and Swing.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713 to make reservations. Reservations for the Thanksgiving Feast must be guaranteed with credit card. Some performances are ticketed. Tickets can be purchased via their Website.