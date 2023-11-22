Celebration of Christmas 2023

Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter

wonderlands? Remember when it was a time of hope, of new beginnings? A time of angels announcing glad tidings of great joy to shepherds in a field and wise men following a star to bring gifts to heaven's Child? Well, we remember, too! But it's not just a memory anymore.

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 29th annual Celebration of Christmas.

This spectacular theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a heartwarming story where a little angel named Lucy/Lucas is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas. Set in old England, it is a cross between Dickens's “A Christmas Carol” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Celebration of Christmas has a cast & crew of over 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects. With new music and scenes, this year’s show is one you are sure to never forget. Audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Christmas production.

Celebration of Christmas runs Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3. Show times are as follows: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m.

There are multiple levels of seating making the show affordable for anyone. Ticket prices, for ages 4 and older, range from $6-$23 for General Admission style seating and Reserved Seating. Children 3 and under are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone 888-71-

TICKETS, or on the web at EFProductions.org Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Get your tickets now at these special "early show" discount prices as ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open one hour before each performance. Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

Come experience this musical journey, as a little angel guides your heart back to the true meaning of Christmas. Let the fantasy and spirit of the season delight you and your family with live animals, fantasy parades, toys that come to life and a pilgrimage to Bethlehem to meet the true Reason for the Season.

For more information please visit us online at EFProductions.org. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (one block west of Mingus Union High School).