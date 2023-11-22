Enjoy ‘Thanksgiving Laughtovers!’ with Zenprov Comedy

Enjoy a belly full of laughs with Sedona’s only Second City-trained improv comedy troupe as they perform ‘Thanksgiving Laughtovers!’ at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 25. Tickets are $15.

“From tofurkey to family drama to Black Friday mayhem, Zenprov Comedy is going to serve up delicious comedy based on America’s favorite holiday,” said Derek Dujardin, director of Zenprov Comedy. “And, if you’re tired of awkward conversations with your second cousins, this show is a great escape. Nothing unites like a live laughter with the whole family.”

Mr. Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival, has said, “Zenprov is the funniest improv troupe in Northern Arizona. People were laughing so hard that their cheeks were hurting.”

“I work with improv troupes from all over the world, and Zenprov is one my favs,” said Jessica Mitolo, Associate Artistic Director at Second City in Chicago. “Since 2020, I’ve had the pleasure of coaching them thr ough a creative renaissance. They are a true ensemble that hits that sweet spot of being silly and insightful. A joy and a treat not to be missed.”

If you’ve never been to a Zenprov Comedy show before, it is like the improvised TV show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ but the troupe performs both fast-paced short-form improv games and usually one Chicago-style long form. Unlike sketch or standup comedy, nothing is rehearsed or scripted beforehand. It’s all made up in the moment based on your suggestions. The troupe is known for tapping into the rich source material from living in a community steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, psychics, radical vegans, and endless roundabouts.

Part of the show will include a completely improvised 15-minute play based on a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. Secrets will be spilled, drama will be dished, and gravy will be slurped as the comedy and characters emerge organically from the actors’ imaginations live on stage.

Zenprov Comedy troupe comprises Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Chris Redish, Nathaniel Montgomery, Shaunn Cochran, Betty Testa, Linda Roemer and Mary Carder.

This one-night-only performance may sell out, so please purchase tickets early. Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at www.SedonaFilmFestival.com or at the box office. Beer, wine and snacks are available at the venue. Shows are PG-13. Visit ZenprovComedy.com to learn more and to see a complete upcoming event schedule.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater at 2030 St. Rt. 89A. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show runs approximately 90 minutes.