Handel’s Messiah comes to Prescott Saturday, Dec 2

Be a part of a joyous musical tradition! Yavapai College’s combined choirs join their voices with a slate of special guest soloists on Handel’s rousing score. Ring in your holiday season with a memorable night of song.

The event will run on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Jim and Linda Lee Performing Arts Center at 1100 East Sheldon Street in Prescott.

Tickets range from $29-$39 for adults, and $10 for youth. For more information, call 928-776-2000 or visit YCPAC.com.