Jerome’s ‘Light Up the Mountain’ celebration this Saturday

Join us in Jerome Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m., as we officially kick off the holiday season in style for the whole family. Summer is finally over and it’s time for our annual “Light Up the Mountain” celebration. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be there for photos with the kids and the town will be ready to put you in the mood with a dose of good old fashioned small town holiday spirit. Music will be provided by local favorites Thunder and Lightnin’ with their wide range of Americana music presented with their tight arrangements and precise four part harmonies and the Mingus Union Choir with Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. See the many new holiday displays this year. And, of course, luminarias will line the streets. The free celebration is provided by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. When the sun goes down and the lights come on, you’ll be amazed.

The entire town of Jerome has been designated as a National Historic Landmark and the community takes pride in celebrating its heritage. For many years, that has included the party known as “Light Up the Mountain.” Take the time to explore the many historic buildings housing unique shops, museums, and art galleries and perhaps find that special holiday gift. Here you’ll find the largest kaleidoscope selection in the world at Nelly Bly. Six winery operated tasting rooms plus the curated Arizona wine tasting room Vino Zona. Historic saloons. A fine selection of restaurants and unique lodging options. Rickeldoris, an old fashioned candy and popcorn shop. The Jerome Historical Society Mine Museum and Gift Shop and the Jerome State Historic Park offer fascinating displays and an opportunity to provide a truly unique holiday gift with historic significance. Copper Canyon Christmas, the ultimate Christmas store. Altai Leather Designs. Puscifer the Store. Ghost Pepper Company for specialty salsas. The Miner’s Pick & Rock Shop. A marvelous selection of jewelry shops. That’s just a few of the many unique shopping opportunities available in Jerome. There are no chain stores here. Happy Holidays!