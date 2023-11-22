Sedona Heritage Museum presents the Verde Valley Spinners and Weavers on Nov. 27

Members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild will have their spinning wheels humming for “Mondays at the Museum” at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The spinners’ guild was formed over 35 years ago by Mary Pendleton of the Pendleton Weaving studio in Sedona along with a few weavers in the Verde Valley. The guild continues today with some 40 to 50 members actively pursuing Fiber Arts such as weaving, spinning, basket-making, dyeing and knitting. They would be happy to share their art with you, and to answer any questions you might have. There is no charge for this demonstration.

“Monday at the Museum” is a demonstration conducted every Monday. Please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge and skills. For details call 928-282-7038.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.