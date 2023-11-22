SIFF presents ‘Out of the Darkness’ premiere Nov. 24-30

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Out of the Darkness’ showing Nov. 24-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘Out of the Darkness’ follows the Skov family from the spring 1943 to the summer 1945, when Denmark becomes free again.

The Skov family is divided. Aksel, who joined the Resistance Movement, has gone underground and evolves from idealistic amateur to hardcore partisan. Karl is fighting for his life's work on harder and harder conditions, and when the coalition government collapses, he is suddenly without political support and must do everything he can to secure a future for the family — also on the other side of the war.

This puts the relationship with Eva under pressure. She has always had difficulty with her husband's cooperation with the occupying forces. The growing opposition to the occupation and the increased brutality of the Germans have fatal consequences for the family.

Showtimes will be Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Thursday, Nov. 26, 27 and 30 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.