Talented nine-year-old violinist, Georgie Dawson, to grace Sedona Public Library with a heart-warming holiday concert

Georgie Dawson, a remarkable nine-year-old violinist with a passion for music and a heart for her community, is set to enchant the Sedona Public Library with a special holiday concert on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Georgie's musical journey began at the tender age of five when she was captivated by her first symphony performance. Since then, she has become a prizewinner in multiple competitions and currently hones her craft under the tutelage of Amy Beth Horman, a renowned professor at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Her talents, however, extend beyond the world of strings, as Georgie is also a dedicated pianist, aspiring seamstress, and dancer. When she's not creating beautiful melodies, she immerses herself in the worlds of middle-grade fiction and the classics.

What makes this holiday concert even more special is Georgie's strong connection to the Sedona Public Library. Having spent many holidays in Sedona with her grandparents, she has been a longtime enthusiast of the library's ever-evolving children's programming. Her love for the library and its role in her own growth has inspired her to give back to the community that has nurtured her, which she plans to do through her enchanting performance.

The holiday concert will feature a selection of timeless pieces by composers such as Mozart, Kreisler, Massenet, and others. It promises to be a heartwarming afternoon of music and community spirit that you won't want to miss. Join us in celebrating the talent of Georgie Dawson at the Sedona Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 25th at 2 p.m. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend this special holiday event.

For more information about the event and Sedona Public Library, please visit SedonaLibrary.org