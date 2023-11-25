Obituary: Marjorie Lee Paris

Marjorie Lee Paris

1939 - 2023

Marjorie Lee Paris, AKA Bonka, was born April 6, 1939, in Wheeling, West Virginia, and passed away Nov. 6, 2023 in Cottonwood, Arizona.



She is survived by brother Bruce Kennard of Taos, NM, children Marjorie Chavez of CA, Kathryn (Kathy) Paris of Cottonwood, James (Jim) Paris of Cottonwood, Donna Gonzales of Camp Verde, and their families.





Service to be held Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, State Rt. 260, followed by potluck reception at Spring Hill, 89A and 6th St. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Verde Valley Humane Society.





Information provided by the family.