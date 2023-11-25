OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
P&Z OKs Chipotle Restaurant in Cottonwood Neighbors petition against shooting range after houses shot Camp Verde Sports Complex to soon see 18-basket disc golf course Clarkdale reopens improved Caballero Park YCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect Yavapai County Broadband Initiative slated to bring high-speed Internet to four more rural areas, including Beaver Creek City of Cottonwood seeking City Councilmember again Slag concern prompts community meeting Fired police chief seeks $625,000 settlement NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Subscribe Now
Sat, Nov. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Ralph Daniel Krueger

Ralph Daniel Krueger

Ralph Daniel Krueger

Originally Published: November 25, 2023 8:58 a.m.

Ralph Daniel Krueger

1953 - 2023

Ralph Daniel Krueger of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born in Hohenecken, Germany on Dec. 11, 1953. He died peacefully at home on Oct. 15, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife Jody Krueger, children by marriage - Kimberly Johnston of Cottonwood, AZ, Gilbert Phelps III of Glendale, AZ and Mary Phelps of Camp Verde, AZ and great-grandchildren, his brother Rob Taylor of Melbourne, FL and four cousins who live in Germany - Stella, Lucie, Ushi and Dagmar.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lucy Taylor, his stepfather Robert Taylor, brother Patrick and son by marriage Steven Phelps.

Ralph and his family came to the U.S. in 1972. He was a lover of all sports. He played football (soccer) when he lived in Germany. He was a great bowler. His brother states that he almost made it to the pros, but an accident prevented him from reaching that goal and was most of all an avid Raiders fan. He was a quiet source of loving support in our lives, and he will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will held on Nov. 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. at our home at 1428 E. Apache St., Cottonwood, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News