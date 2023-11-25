Obituary: Ralph Daniel Krueger

Ralph Daniel Krueger

1953 - 2023

Ralph Daniel Krueger of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born in Hohenecken, Germany on Dec. 11, 1953. He died peacefully at home on Oct. 15, 2023.





He is survived by his loving wife Jody Krueger, children by marriage - Kimberly Johnston of Cottonwood, AZ, Gilbert Phelps III of Glendale, AZ and Mary Phelps of Camp Verde, AZ and great-grandchildren, his brother Rob Taylor of Melbourne, FL and four cousins who live in Germany - Stella, Lucie, Ushi and Dagmar.

He is preceded in death by his mother Lucy Taylor, his stepfather Robert Taylor, brother Patrick and son by marriage Steven Phelps.





Ralph and his family came to the U.S. in 1972. He was a lover of all sports. He played football (soccer) when he lived in Germany. He was a great bowler. His brother states that he almost made it to the pros, but an accident prevented him from reaching that goal and was most of all an avid Raiders fan. He was a quiet source of loving support in our lives, and he will be sorely missed.



A celebration of life will held on Nov. 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. at our home at 1428 E. Apache St., Cottonwood, AZ.



Information provided by the family.