OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED TO KNOW P&Z OKs Chipotle Restaurant in Cottonwood Neighbors petition against shooting range after houses shot Camp Verde Sports Complex to soon see 18-basket disc golf course Clarkdale reopens improved Caballero Park YCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect Yavapai County Broadband Initiative slated to bring high-speed Internet to four more rural areas, including Beaver Creek City of Cottonwood seeking City Councilmember again Slag concern prompts community meeting Fired police chief seeks $625,000 settlement

Subscribe Now
Sat, Nov. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Verde Valley Humane Society to close Mondays

Aristo (left) and Reese's Pieces

Aristo (left) and Reese's Pieces

Originally Published: November 25, 2023 10:53 a.m.

The Verde Valley Humane Society announces a change in shelter hours. Until further notice, due to staff shortages, the shelter will be closed on Mondays, starting November 26. Applications for available staff positions can be found on the Verde Valley Humane Society website verdevalleyhumanesociety.org. New Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11-4.

The Home for the Holidays Half- Price Adoption Fee Sale continues through Friday, December !5. Come to the Verde Valley Humane Society and adopt a dog over one year old and the adoption fee will be half price. Often older dogs are overlooked at the shelter. View adoptable dogs on the website verdevalleyhumane.org and call 928.634.7387 for an appointment at the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus, Cottonwood. For more information about the sale, contact the Verde Valley Humane Society at 928-634-7387.

Aristo

Aristo is a handsome puppy looking for an active forever home. He has looks, personality and youth on his side. He loves attention and is ready for adventures. Aristo should weigh 65 pounds or more when he is fully grown.

Reese’s Pieces

Reese’s Pieces is a sweet, gorgeous kitten. She’s playful and a little shy when she first meets you. But warms up fast. Reese’s Pieces enjoys the company of other felines.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News