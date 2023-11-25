Verde Valley Humane Society to close Mondays

The Verde Valley Humane Society announces a change in shelter hours. Until further notice, due to staff shortages, the shelter will be closed on Mondays, starting November 26. Applications for available staff positions can be found on the Verde Valley Humane Society website verdevalleyhumanesociety.org. New Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 11-4.

The Home for the Holidays Half- Price Adoption Fee Sale continues through Friday, December !5. Come to the Verde Valley Humane Society and adopt a dog over one year old and the adoption fee will be half price. Often older dogs are overlooked at the shelter. View adoptable dogs on the website verdevalleyhumane.org and call 928.634.7387 for an appointment at the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus, Cottonwood. For more information about the sale, contact the Verde Valley Humane Society at 928-634-7387.

Aristo

Aristo is a handsome puppy looking for an active forever home. He has looks, personality and youth on his side. He loves attention and is ready for adventures. Aristo should weigh 65 pounds or more when he is fully grown.

Reese’s Pieces

Reese’s Pieces is a sweet, gorgeous kitten. She’s playful and a little shy when she first meets you. But warms up fast. Reese’s Pieces enjoys the company of other felines.