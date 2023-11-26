OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Comment now on plan to add trails Plan for full closures of SR 89A north of Sedona NEED TO KNOW P&Z OKs Chipotle Restaurant in Cottonwood Neighbors petition against shooting range after houses shot Camp Verde Sports Complex to soon see 18-basket disc golf course Clarkdale reopens improved Caballero Park YCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect Yavapai County Broadband Initiative slated to bring high-speed Internet to four more rural areas, including Beaver Creek City of Cottonwood seeking City Councilmember again

Subscribe Now
Sun, Nov. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Comment now on plan to add trails

A National Forest Service plan to add trails to the Coconino system includes additional miles of trails in Cornville. (USDA)

A National Forest Service plan to add trails to the Coconino system includes additional miles of trails in Cornville. (USDA)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: November 26, 2023 4:33 p.m.

Areas of Cornville, the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona are part of a “trail enhancements” project of the Red Rock Ranger District. Coconino National Forest is asking for public feedback on the plans for adding and, in some cases, removing trails.

photo

The public has until Dec. 19 to comment on the project.

“Since 2013, collaborative planning between the U.S. Forest Service and Verde Valley communities has informed this trail proposal; the City of Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek have worked with the Forest Service for more than five years to identify trail projects that meet increased demand,” the proposal states.

The plan is to add 39 miles of non-motorized trail. That would include new construction, adoption of user-created trails and re-alignment of existing trails. All elements depend on funding.

At Oak Creek Elementary School, the project would construct 3.15 miles of new trails and adopt just under a mile of user-created trails on forestland in Cornville. A parking area would also be constructed for up to four vehicles.

The school, part of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek Unified School District, already has a mountain biking park. According to USFS, the trail plan would “expand bike-centric opportunities into the National Forest land.

The plan would use a current two-track road already closed to motorized traffic while linking Windmill Park to other area venues.

photo

At Bell Rock in the Village of Oak Creek, the project would add 0.64 mile of new trail, adopt 0.11 mile of user-created trail and naturalize (obliterate) a quarter of a mile of user-created trail. The work would official link the Rector Connector Trail to the Bell Rock Pathway with a bypass.

By far, the biggest chunk of the project is in the Turkey Creek System mostly west of Verde Valley School Road. That trail system is on about 1,800 acres of National Forest land. That plan would reconstruct and expand the Turkey Creek Trailhead, build 20.17 miles of new trails, adopt 10.9 miles of user-created trail and re-route 1.69 miles of system trail. It would then naturalize 9.78 miles of user-created trails and about a mile of system trail.

See the full project

Submit comments in writing online at https://tinyurl.com/RedRockTrailComments or via mail to Red Rock Ranger District, Attn; Red Rock Enhancement, P.O. Bo 20429, Sedona AZ 86341 or in person at the Red Rock Ranger District Office, 8375 State Route 179, Sedona. All comments will be considered part of the public record.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News