Comment now on plan to add trails

Areas of Cornville, the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona are part of a “trail enhancements” project of the Red Rock Ranger District. Coconino National Forest is asking for public feedback on the plans for adding and, in some cases, removing trails.

The public has until Dec. 19 to comment on the project.

“Since 2013, collaborative planning between the U.S. Forest Service and Verde Valley communities has informed this trail proposal; the City of Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek have worked with the Forest Service for more than five years to identify trail projects that meet increased demand,” the proposal states.

The plan is to add 39 miles of non-motorized trail. That would include new construction, adoption of user-created trails and re-alignment of existing trails. All elements depend on funding.

At Oak Creek Elementary School, the project would construct 3.15 miles of new trails and adopt just under a mile of user-created trails on forestland in Cornville. A parking area would also be constructed for up to four vehicles.

The school, part of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek Unified School District, already has a mountain biking park. According to USFS, the trail plan would “expand bike-centric opportunities into the National Forest land.

The plan would use a current two-track road already closed to motorized traffic while linking Windmill Park to other area venues.

At Bell Rock in the Village of Oak Creek, the project would add 0.64 mile of new trail, adopt 0.11 mile of user-created trail and naturalize (obliterate) a quarter of a mile of user-created trail. The work would official link the Rector Connector Trail to the Bell Rock Pathway with a bypass.

By far, the biggest chunk of the project is in the Turkey Creek System mostly west of Verde Valley School Road. That trail system is on about 1,800 acres of National Forest land. That plan would reconstruct and expand the Turkey Creek Trailhead, build 20.17 miles of new trails, adopt 10.9 miles of user-created trail and re-route 1.69 miles of system trail. It would then naturalize 9.78 miles of user-created trails and about a mile of system trail.

See the full project

Submit comments in writing online at https://tinyurl.com/RedRockTrailComments or via mail to Red Rock Ranger District, Attn; Red Rock Enhancement, P.O. Bo 20429, Sedona AZ 86341 or in person at the Red Rock Ranger District Office, 8375 State Route 179, Sedona. All comments will be considered part of the public record.