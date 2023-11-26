'Giving Machines' allow you to help those in need

PRESCOTT — The Light the World Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse, creating a memorable way to give to those in need during the Christmas season, will open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Prescott.

The machines will be operational 24 hours a day near the Courthouse Plaza at 119 W. Goodwin St. (Chamber of Commerce), where they will remain through Thursday, Dec. 14.

Launched in 2017, Giving Machines are provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provide a unique opportunity for the community to give to local and global charities. Giving Machine items range in price from $5 to $300 and include staples such as clothing, personal hygiene, meals, school supplies, life-saving medicines and even livestock.

The Church covers all operational costs so that 100% of donations received at 61 locations worldwide go directly to the charity of choice.

“During these increasingly difficult times in our communities and the world, the Giving Machines offer us each a unique way to bless others while experiencing joy ourselves,” said Prescott resident Brett Mangum, a volunteer leader for the Light The World Giving Machines. “This is an experience that can be a family affair for a holiday memory or a deeply personal experience.”

This year, the Prescott Giving Machines will feature items from regional, state, and global nonprofit organizations. Some of these include:

• Catholic Charities Community Services: For 90 years, Catholic Charities has been committed to helping Arizona’s most vulnerable with solutions that permanently improve lives.

• The Welcome to America Project: Arizona-based WTAP welcomes recently arrived refugees, creating meaningful interactions and providing resources that empower our new neighbors to reach self-sufficiency and positively impact the community.

• Mentors International: Lifting generations from poverty to self-reliance and prosperity through mentoring, business and vocational training, and microfinance.

• WaterAid: Transforming lives by improving access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation in the world's poorest communities.

“Catholic Charities is blessed to be part of such a unique charitable giving experience,” said Jean Christofferson, director of marketing & communications for Catholic Charities Community Services of Arizona. “We are looking forward to helping families enjoy the experience of helping the most vulnerable in our community.”

To learn more about the Light The World Giving Machines and other Arizona locations and the charities they will support during the 2023 holiday season, visit arizonagivingmachines.org.

Information provided by Light the World.