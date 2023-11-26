OFFERS
Plan for full closures of SR 89A north of Sedona NEED TO KNOW P&Z OKs Chipotle Restaurant in Cottonwood Neighbors petition against shooting range after houses shot Camp Verde Sports Complex to soon see 18-basket disc golf course Clarkdale reopens improved Caballero Park YCSO searching for hit-and-run suspect Yavapai County Broadband Initiative slated to bring high-speed Internet to four more rural areas, including Beaver Creek City of Cottonwood seeking City Councilmember again Slag concern prompts community meeting

Sun, Nov. 26
'Giving Machines' allow you to help those in need

In this file photo, visitors gather to make their donations at an Arizona Giving Machine. Prescott is one of 52 worldwide locations for the machines that allow visitors to purchase and donate items such as clothing, eyeglasses, medicine, hygiene supplies, wheelchairs, sporting equipment, and even livestock, which are automatically donated to local, state, and global charities. (Courtesy/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Originally Published: November 26, 2023 11:30 a.m.

photo

A girl looks at the many options available for purchase in a Light The World Giving Machine. (File photo/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

PRESCOTT — The Light the World Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse, creating a memorable way to give to those in need during the Christmas season, will open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Prescott.

The machines will be operational 24 hours a day near the Courthouse Plaza at 119 W. Goodwin St. (Chamber of Commerce), where they will remain through Thursday, Dec. 14.

Launched in 2017, Giving Machines are provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provide a unique opportunity for the community to give to local and global charities. Giving Machine items range in price from $5 to $300 and include staples such as clothing, personal hygiene, meals, school supplies, life-saving medicines and even livestock.

The Church covers all operational costs so that 100% of donations received at 61 locations worldwide go directly to the charity of choice.

“During these increasingly difficult times in our communities and the world, the Giving Machines offer us each a unique way to bless others while experiencing joy ourselves,” said Prescott resident Brett Mangum, a volunteer leader for the Light The World Giving Machines. “This is an experience that can be a family affair for a holiday memory or a deeply personal experience.”

photo

A local resident and her dog visit the Flagstaff Giving Machines during the 2022 holiday season. (Courtesy photo by Jamelle Kelly)

This year, the Prescott Giving Machines will feature items from regional, state, and global nonprofit organizations. Some of these include:

• Catholic Charities Community Services: For 90 years, Catholic Charities has been committed to helping Arizona’s most vulnerable with solutions that permanently improve lives.

• The Welcome to America Project: Arizona-based WTAP welcomes recently arrived refugees, creating meaningful interactions and providing resources that empower our new neighbors to reach self-sufficiency and positively impact the community.

• Mentors International: Lifting generations from poverty to self-reliance and prosperity through mentoring, business and vocational training, and microfinance.

• WaterAid: Transforming lives by improving access to clean water, hygiene, and sanitation in the world's poorest communities.

“Catholic Charities is blessed to be part of such a unique charitable giving experience,” said Jean Christofferson, director of marketing & communications for Catholic Charities Community Services of Arizona. “We are looking forward to helping families enjoy the experience of helping the most vulnerable in our community.”

To learn more about the Light The World Giving Machines and other Arizona locations and the charities they will support during the 2023 holiday season, visit arizonagivingmachines.org.

Information provided by Light the World.

