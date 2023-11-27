Missing man found deceased

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Police Department announced Monday, Nov. 27, that a local man reported missing in October has been found deceased.

Edward John Dominick was last seen by a neighbor around Oct. 16 and his vehicle was observed on a camera in Scottsdale on Oct. 19.

Nov. 20, the Cottonwood Police Department received a call that Dominick's vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was located in a remote area of Yavapai County west of Interstate 17 near Bloody Basin Road. Cottonwood Police coordinated with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, who responded to the scene along with police officers. Dominick was found deceased near his vehicle.

“The family of Mr. Dominick has been notified, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” CPD Sgt. Cody Savage stated in the Monday news release. “The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation; however, at this time, there are no indications of foul play.”

Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department.