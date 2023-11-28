OFFERS
Cottonwood Main Street lane restrictions Nov. 29-30

(City of Cottonwood map)

(City of Cottonwood map)

Originally Published: November 28, 2023 12:45 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Main Street between On The Greens Blvd. and Kindra Heights Road north of Old Town will be restricted to flagger controlled one lane travel Wednesday, Nov. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 30, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The speed limit on Main Street will be reduced to 25 MPH in each direction within the work area. Vehicles traveling on Main Street should expect delays. The sidewalk will remain open and pedestrian access will be maintained.

The lane restrictions are necessary to perform roadway excavation work associated with the construction of Groseta Ranch Road.

Information provided by City of Cottonwood.

