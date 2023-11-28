Man found dead in Garrison Park

COTTONWOOD—A man believed to be homeless was discovered dead in Garrison Park Tuesday, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.

City workers found the man early in the morning with personal belongings suggesting an overnight stay. According to CPD, officers had talked to the man Monday “at which time he appeared to be in stable condition and did not request or appear to be in need of medical attention.”

Foul play is not suspected, though CPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit investigated the scene.

Those familiar with the man indicated to police that potential drug/alcohol use may have contributed to his death amid the cold weather conditions overnight.

Cottonwood PD has not released the name or age of the man pending notification of next of kin. The body has been transferred to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to a Tuesday news release.

Cottonwood has resources for the homeless population – find out how you can help at https://verdevalleyhomelesscoalition.com