Mesa woman dies in 4-vehicle crash

CAMP VERDE—A Mesa woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 Monday.

Johna Lee Story, 71, was apparently trying to help at the scene of a previous collision when she was struck by another vehicle.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a two-car rear-end collision occurred in the left lane of southbound I-17 sometime around 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at milepost 293 near McGuireville. No one was hurt.

A third vehicle stopped behind the collision, and the occupants of that vehicle, including Story, “exited their vehicle to provide traffic control,” DPS spokesman Bart Graves said.

He said a fourth vehicle then struck the third vehicle and Story, as well as one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision.

Story was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Southbound traffic was diverted off I-17 at Cornville Road as DPS investigated the scene.