House of Ruth celebrates 35 years of helping mothers 'Nasty and Personal': AI debate swirls around Friends of the Verde River art contest YCSO issues alert for level 2 sex offender Missing man found deceased Comment now on plan to add trails Plan for full closures of SR 89A north of Sedona NEED TO KNOW P&Z OKs Chipotle Restaurant in Cottonwood Neighbors petition against shooting range after houses shot Camp Verde Sports Complex to soon see 18-basket disc golf course

Tue, Nov. 28
Sedona gets new K9 member

The K9 black Lab named Sam and handler Sedona Police Officer Catherine Beers pose for a photo. (City of Sedona photo)

The K9 black Lab named Sam and handler Sedona Police Officer Catherine Beers pose for a photo. (City of Sedona photo)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 12:35 a.m.

SEDONA - A new K9 single-purpose black Lab named Sam has been made the latest addition to the Sedona Police.

The K9 team successfully completed their certification for narcotics detection through the National Police Canine Association on Oct. 12. This makes them valuable partners for the community and the Verde Valley region.

Sam’s handler is Sedona Officer Catherine Beers, who is a four-year officer. In addition to her regular patrol officer duties, she also assists with the Cadet Program.

