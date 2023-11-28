Sedona gets new K9 member

SEDONA - A new K9 single-purpose black Lab named Sam has been made the latest addition to the Sedona Police.

The K9 team successfully completed their certification for narcotics detection through the National Police Canine Association on Oct. 12. This makes them valuable partners for the community and the Verde Valley region.

Sam’s handler is Sedona Officer Catherine Beers, who is a four-year officer. In addition to her regular patrol officer duties, she also assists with the Cadet Program.