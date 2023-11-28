Verde Heritage: Verde Tunnel & Smelter Railroad

Verde Tunnel & Smelter Railroad locomotives No. 1 and No. 2 arrived from the American Locomotive Company in Schenectady during 1914. The next locomotives, purchased in 1915 and 1916 became No. 3 and No. 4. These 0-6-0 locomotives could push only 10 empty ore cars up the 4% grade. During 1920, 2 larger compound Mallet locomotives with a 2-6-6-2 wheel arrangement were purchased and became No. 500 and No. 501. The first locomotive, a 3-truck Climax (geared) locomotive arrived during July of 1913, to be used during construction and was sold in 1919.