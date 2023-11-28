Verde Valley may get wet this week before sunny weekend
As clouds move in Tuesday, the National Weather Service is predicting two or three days of rain this week across the Verde Valley.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees F. Overnight, however, there is a 40% chance of rain under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 35.
Thursday comes with a 20% chance of precipitation in an otherwise mostly sunny day. The daytime high may be around 57. By evening, the skies will be mostly cloudy, bringing a 50% chance of rain and a low around 37.
Friday, too, is forecast to be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching just 51 degrees and the likelihood of rain rising to 70%. The nighttime temperatures may drop below freezing, with the current forecast seeing low of 30 and a 40% chance of rain overnight.
Saturday, the NWS predicts a mostly sunny day with a high still around 51. The night may be partly cloudy with a low around 26.
Sunday, expect another sunny day with a high near 54 followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 28.
