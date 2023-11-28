OFFERS
Verde Valley may get wet this week before sunny weekend

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 1:43 p.m.

As clouds move in Tuesday, the National Weather Service is predicting two or three days of rain this week across the Verde Valley.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees F. Overnight, however, there is a 40% chance of rain under mostly cloudy skies with a low around 35.

Thursday comes with a 20% chance of precipitation in an otherwise mostly sunny day. The daytime high may be around 57. By evening, the skies will be mostly cloudy, bringing a 50% chance of rain and a low around 37.

Friday, too, is forecast to be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching just 51 degrees and the likelihood of rain rising to 70%. The nighttime temperatures may drop below freezing, with the current forecast seeing low of 30 and a 40% chance of rain overnight.

Saturday, the NWS predicts a mostly sunny day with a high still around 51. The night may be partly cloudy with a low around 26.

Sunday, expect another sunny day with a high near 54 followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 28.

