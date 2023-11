The Friends of Camp Verde Library are holding an art sale through Jan. 5, 2024. All artwork is on display in the library lobby at 130 North Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde, open M-Th 8 am-7 pm, Fri-Sat 9 am-5 pm . The art pieces range from acrylics to posters to oils and just about everything in between. All proceeds benefit the Camp Verde Community Library.