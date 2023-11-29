‘Magic of Winter’ at Mountain Trails Gallery

Mountain Trails Gallery celebrates the ‘Magic of Winter’ at their ‘Treasure Hunt of Beautiful Things’ during 1st Friday, 4-7 p.m.

“A Treasure Hunt of Beautiful Things” showcases a bounty of choices in fine art and hand-made objects that bring the spirit of the season to this festive opening. Offerings in paintings, sculpture, and a variety of mixed media work includes stone and metal jewelry, sculpture stands and tables, exotic wooden keepsake boxes, and a new collection of exceptional giclee works on canvas. Another bright spot in the celebration is the Small Works Group Show which continues throughout the month of December with new additions of traditional and contemporary choices from a number of the gallery’s award-winning artists.



The gallery is especially proud to present a special feature Sue Krzyston: Realism/Super Realism in Artifact Painting among the treasures to be found, which will showcase this artist’s new body of still life paintings, including several small luminous works on canvas. The artist’s focus on Native American cultures reveals life-like details of each artifact with fine brush work, as she captures a kind of realism in the textures and surface luster that makes the tactile sensation of touch almost irresistible.



Smaller works by this master realist will certainly be a treasure hunt for a group of collectors and enthusiasts who will find Krzyston’s exquisite compositions, filled with dramatic light on intriguing objects, all rich with the patina of history, including a ‘portrait’ pair of colorful moccasins, a strike-a-light bag, a warm Pueblo pot as the star attraction, and an uncommon Pueblo vessel, both resting on collectable wool blankets. Two of the small works will not be shown before the event, and will arrive at Mountain Trails Gallery along with the artist, who will be present at the reception.



Mountain Trails Gallery is at 336 SR 179, Suite A201 in the upstairs location overlooking the Patio de las Campanas in the always colorful Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village in Sedona.



www.mountaintrailssedona.com; 928-282-3225