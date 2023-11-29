‘Monday Movies on Main’ features SIFF screening of ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ Dec. 4

Old Town Center for the Arts’ weekly event “Monday Movies on Main” continues on Dec. 4 with the Cottonwood premiere of “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” at 7 p.m. through a partnership with Sedona International Film Festival.

“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” starring Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Julie Walters and Vanessa Redgrave, is a true story about what happens when a Hollywood legend discovers romance.

Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, the film follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool.

What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.