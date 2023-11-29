Rowe Fine Art Gallery Shines Bright in December

'Tis the season for love and laughter, seeing old friends and making new ones, and picking out meaningful gifts for loved ones. You can do all three on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rowe Fine Art Gallery during its annual holiday show, “Let it Shine,” which lasts the entire month of December.

“Everything shines bright and beautiful during this time of year,” says gallery co-owner Monica Rowe. “It’s one of our favorite months here in the gallery because we have so much fun helping our clients choose the perfect presents for their favorite people. Spirits are high, and you never know when one of our artists is going to pop in with a new painting, sculpture or piece of jewelry.”

Speaking of jewelry, stop in to see the latest gold and sterling-silver artwork from Sedona’s own Liam Herbert and from Prescott’s Lesley Aine McKeown, the newest member of Rowe Gallery’s family of artists. If you’re looking for something really unique, don’t miss Jennifer Inge’s horsehair and equestrian-themed bracelets, earrings and necklaces.

And if your list includes a cozy-at-home type, enjoy small, giftable paintings by Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, Gary Jenkins, John Rasberry and Amy Ringholz or tabletop sculptures from Shirley Eichten Albrecht, Kim Kori, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, Joel Petersen, Ken Rowe and Joshua Tobey. There’s truly something for everyone on your shopping list during Let it Shine. Forgoing gifts this year? Just come by and enjoy the holiday revelry.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village.

RoweGallery.com; 928-282-8877