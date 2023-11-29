Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Shift’ premiere Dec. 1-7

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Shift” showing Dec. 1-7 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

In “The Shift” — a dystopian drama and sci-fi thriller — one man is faced with infinite worlds and impossible choices.



When Kevin Garner meets a nefarious adversary known as The Benefactor and refuses his offer of wealth and power, he must escape an alternate totalitarian reality.

With survival on the line, Kevin fights to make it back to the world he knows and the woman he loves.

“The Shift” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Neal McDonough, Jason Marsden, Sean Astin and Jordan Alexandra.

Showtimes will be Friday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 2, 5 and 7, at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, Dec. 3 and 4, at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

