Sedona Renegades art group features John Gafford

Sedona photographer John Gafford long ago mastered the power of still images to tell stories, capture moods, and show the beauty of the world around us. He then moved on to embrace more sophisticated imaging methods like timelapse photography, panoramas, and perhaps his most advanced pursuit yet, which he calls “vertoramas.”

As the honored guest artist of the Sedona Renegades Artist Group, John will be showing an attractive sampling of his elegant images during December in the Renegades’ gallery at the Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment in Hozho Center.

Gafford, along with the Renegades, will be on hand at the venue’s First Friday reception on Dec. 1, 5-7:30 p.m., and the public is cordially invited to meet the artists and enjoy their latest creations.

Gafford describes a vertorama as an intricate indoor panorama made from a 180° series of photos captured from the floor through the ceiling and ending at the opposite horizon. He assembles the series into a single, dazzling, high resolution photo using specialized panorama software.

Gafford for years has been using these methods to create stunning interior images of cathedrals, mansions, and other historic buildings, and he has traveled internationally to find the most magnificent settings for this work. He has chosen an eye-catching selection of his favorite vertoramas to showcase in his display.

Gafford’s photos have won numerous awards in camera club and regional competitions, and one of his images was awarded an honorable mention in the Arizona Highways Photo Contest. In addition, one of his images was recognized in the top 100 of the 2023 Epson International Panorama Awards. John’s work has also been displayed in a number of exhibitions sponsored by the Sedona Camera Club in and around Sedona.

Sedona Center for Harmony & Enrichment is a welcoming rental space for practitioners, artists, and event creators. In addition to the Renegades art gallery, it hosts sessions, classes, and lectures in a wide range of healing disciplines. For information on renting this space, contact Tatia Fick at 928-554-1951 or visit SedonaCHE.com .

The Sedona Renegades Artist Group is well known for organizing exhibits in Sedona venues and has been in residence at SCHE since last year. Led by Jim Peterson, Carol Gandolfo, and Karen O’Donnell, the group features an outstanding guest artist each month plus many fine works by its distinguished member artists.

This exhibit can be viewed in the heart of gallery row on the upper level of Hozho Center, 431 State Route 179, Suite A6, Sedona. For more information, contact Jim Peterson at 602-828-7407 or Tatia Fick at (928) 554-1951.

Information provided by SRAG.