Obituary: Michael Costello

Michael Costello

Michael Costello

Originally Published: October 1, 2023 8:07 a.m.

Michael Costello

1938 - 2023

Michael Costello, 84, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed into heaven peacefully Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. He was born in Phoenix on Oct. 12, 1938 to Charles and Adele Costello.

Mike graduated from Brophy Prep High School. In 1960 he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Germany and worked on the jet engines. He had an honorable discharge in 1966.

He worked at Honeywell for 20 years and moved to Camp Verde in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he started his tractor business and finally retired in 2021. Mike loved camping, hiking and hunting, and anything to get out into the woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Adele Costello, brother-in-law Alfred Caruso, sister-in-law Jill Seeglitz and sister-in-law Linda Seeglitz.

Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sherry; his sister Shirley Caruso, his brother Dennis (Janell) Costello, brother-in-law Al Seeglitz, brother-in-law Bill Seeglitz, nieces Gina (Richard), Vicki (David), Sheri (Jeff), Hollie, Kathy (Hershel), Jenni, and Kari (Tom), nephews Patrick (Stephanie) and Billy, along with numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Mike did not want a service but would love for you to have a beer in his honor

An online guestbook is available to sign at WestcottFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by the family.

News