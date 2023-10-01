Obituary: Terry John Fisher Jr.
Terry John Fisher Jr.
Terry John Fisher, Jr., resident of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley for 51 years, passed away July 24, 2023, at the age of 86.
Terry married Thelma Anne Kostolnik (who preceded him in death) on June 3, 1961. Focusing on social studies, anthropology, economics and geography, he received his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University and his master’s in Russian and Chinese history at the University of Arizona. Post graduate studies of government, physics, and the environment were completed at Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University. He taught government and history classes for 31 years to Cottonwood-Oak Creek junior high students.
During his teaching career and into retirement, Terry continued to serve the community. He was an integral member of the team that created the original Verde Ambulance, at its inception and the Verde Valley REACT Search and Rescue. He served as a Boy Scout merit badge counselor and sponsored 15 years of hunter safety programs. He also served on the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission for five years.
Terry’s interests have always been in history, travel, reading and firearms.
Terry is survived by his, son Mark (Lisa) Fisher, three grandsons, three great grandsons and one great granddaughter. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Information provided by the family.
