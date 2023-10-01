Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to bring a new pet into your family? Make an appointment at Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood, call 928-634-7387 or you can check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumaneSociety.org.

Buddy

This silly guy is a bundle of fun. Buddy is around seven years old and full of energy. He loves to go for walks and explore the neighborhood. Buddy would love to meet any potential doggie siblings. He weighs around 20 pounds and is ready for his forever home.

Monet

Orangie lovers, check out this beauty! Monet is a gorgeous, medium hair sweetie. She loves to hang out in our catio and does well with most of the cats she meets. This gal is waiting at the shelter and hopes to meet you soon.