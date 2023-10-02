OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Crews combat Cecil Fire; meeting planned tonight City will recruit new police chief Flu shots rolling out in Verde Valley LEGACY: Deputy Hanna Bower follows family footsteps in crime fighting 10 apply for appointment to Cottonwood City Council Lights are on at CV Sports Complex, but stay off the grass Traffic stop leads to drug charges Wildfire pushes smoke into Sedona Copper Canyon fire station rezoning tabled Infrastructure needs may double for Camp Verde

Subscribe Now
Mon, Oct. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Crews combat Cecil Fire; meeting planned tonight

Smoke from the Cecil Fire rolled into Sedona and Verde Valley as the lightning-caused fire in Coconino County grew from 500 acres on Wednesday to more than 2,000 acres over the weekend. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Smoke from the Cecil Fire rolled into Sedona and Verde Valley as the lightning-caused fire in Coconino County grew from 500 acres on Wednesday to more than 2,000 acres over the weekend. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Coconino National Forest
Originally Published: October 2, 2023 10:59 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF – The slight rain that fell yesterday morning helped keep the lightning-caused Cecil Fire, located southwest of Flagstaff, at 2,180 acres as of Monday morning.

The Cecil Fire is burning on both Coconino National Forest and Arizona State Trust lands, and a closure order has been issued for the fire area.

photo

Resources assigned to the Cecil Fire include one Hotshot crew, two handcrews, 10 engines, a dozer, a water tender and miscellaneous overhead for a total of 112 personnel.

This week’s weather forecast looks favorable to possibly resume firing operations. In addition to holding existing lines, crews plan to spend today prepping lines for potential firing operations north of Black Pass on the north side of the fire and off Woody Ridge toward Forest Road (FR) 532B on the east side of the fire, and from Woody Ridge to just south of Eightynine A Tank.

The Cecil Fire Incident Management Team, the Coconino NF and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will host a public meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2, at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff, to inform the community about Cecil Fire management and operations. The meeting will be live streamed on the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arizonaforestry.

The Cecil Fire is being managed by guidance issued in Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy.

Smoke will remain noticeable in both the Flagstaff and Sedona areas as well as along 89A during the duration of this fire. For current information on smoke, visit the Fire and Smoke Map via airnow.gov.

The lightning-caused Cecil Fire was first reported Sept. 18 and is burning in ponderosa pine.

For more information on the Cecil Fire InciWeb for fire updates throughout the coming days.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News