Crews combat Cecil Fire; meeting planned tonight
FLAGSTAFF – The slight rain that fell yesterday morning helped keep the lightning-caused Cecil Fire, located southwest of Flagstaff, at 2,180 acres as of Monday morning.
The Cecil Fire is burning on both Coconino National Forest and Arizona State Trust lands, and a closure order has been issued for the fire area.
Resources assigned to the Cecil Fire include one Hotshot crew, two handcrews, 10 engines, a dozer, a water tender and miscellaneous overhead for a total of 112 personnel.
This week’s weather forecast looks favorable to possibly resume firing operations. In addition to holding existing lines, crews plan to spend today prepping lines for potential firing operations north of Black Pass on the north side of the fire and off Woody Ridge toward Forest Road (FR) 532B on the east side of the fire, and from Woody Ridge to just south of Eightynine A Tank.
The Cecil Fire Incident Management Team, the Coconino NF and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will host a public meeting 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2, at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff, to inform the community about Cecil Fire management and operations. The meeting will be live streamed on the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/arizonaforestry.
The Cecil Fire is being managed by guidance issued in Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy.
Smoke will remain noticeable in both the Flagstaff and Sedona areas as well as along 89A during the duration of this fire. For current information on smoke, visit the Fire and Smoke Map via airnow.gov.
The lightning-caused Cecil Fire was first reported Sept. 18 and is burning in ponderosa pine.
For more information on the Cecil Fire InciWeb for fire updates throughout the coming days.
