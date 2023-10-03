OFFERS
You Asked: What is being built on 89A?

Columbia Storage is working on a project that can be seen on State Route 89A, looking west between the roundabouts at Black Hills Drive and Groseta Ranch Road. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Columbia Storage is working on a project that can be seen on State Route 89A, looking west between the roundabouts at Black Hills Drive and Groseta Ranch Road. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

mugshot photo
By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: October 3, 2023 4:33 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Columbia Self-Storage is working on a project that a lot of people have been asking about on the west side of State Route 89A, between the roundabouts at Black Hills Drive and Groseta Ranch Road.

photo

(VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Columbia Self Storage submitted a Design Review Application for an approximate 13.34-acre property located at 54 Alamos Drive with the Cottonwood Community Development Department. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the design review Jan. 23. The New Jersey-based company has plans for a new storage facility on an empty parcel.

This project comprises several buildings, according to the agenda. There will be a new climate-controlled storage facility with office and parking. There are also proposed six new drive-up, non-air-conditioned, self-storage facilities further into the site.

There will be uncovered RV parking along the northern edge of the site, behind the new climate-controlled building. There are proposed three new RV & boat storage shade canopies with an associated Member’s Only Lounge.

All buildings are one story with a maximum height of 24 feet, in the proposal. The proposed project also has a new office/warehouse facility with associated parking, all located out of the fenced-in private area of the storage facility. This facility will contain 12 rental units comprised of the warehouse at the rear of the space with an office at the front, according to the planning and zoning agenda.

News