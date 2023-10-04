32nd annual Sedona Arts Festival showcases over 100 juried artists

Over the weekend of October 7-8, the 32nd Annual Sedona Arts Festival will showcase a diverse lineup of more than 100 juried artists from across the country. Held on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona, this renowned fine art festival will also feature live music, raffle prizes, food, and a beer and wine garden – all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Sedona’s red rocks. The festival will run from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Considered Sedona’s oldest and largest premier arts event, the Sedona Arts Festival is proud to present award-winning artists working in a wide array of mediums that range from painting to sculpture to glass and beyond. “After 13 years of coordinating this event, what I really appreciate is the relationships I’ve made with the artists,” said Lori Reinhart, Festival Director, “and our attendees enjoy that too. There’s something really special about having a piece of art from someone you know and whose talent you admire. It’s like you get to keep a little piece of them with you.” The Sedona Arts Festival enjoys a great mix of returning artists along with new artists that keep the show fresh and interesting each year.

Last year, the Sedona Arts Festival forged a partnership with a group of Verde Valley potters led by Ben Roti Ceramics. The group will be returning to demonstrate the numerous approaches to working in clay and displaying a beautiful selection of handmade pieces available for sale. Their Sedona Arts Festival appearance is in preparation for their 2nd Annual Verde Valley Pottery Festival, held Nov. 18 and 19, featuring unique items handmade by Arizona-connected potters with a goal of increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery.

In addition to renowned artists and their works, the Sedona Arts Festival is proud to include live music throughout the weekend. The lineup will be announced in the fall.

The Sedona Arts Festival rounds out its offerings with a variety of food truck choices along with beer and wine selections. Gourmet Row features locally produced kitchen, bath and home items available for sale. Their annual Art Raffle supports arts education in Sedona and the greater Verde Valley and features a wide offering of prizes that include art pieces from the Festival’s participating artists. Last year’s raffle proceeds were donated to Chamber Music Sedona to support their music education programs.

Attendees are sure to enjoy a fabulous fall day in Sedona with amazing art, food, libations and music. Admission to the Sedona Arts Festival is $15 at the gate and online at SedonaArtsFestival.org. Admission covers both days of the event; children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The Sedona Arts Festival is supported by the City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Due to the location on public school property, the Sedona Arts Festival is a smoke-free event and only trained service animals are allowed. Please leave your pets at home for their safety. For information and tickets, visit SedonaArtsFestival.org or call 928-204-9456.