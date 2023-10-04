Another Week of Great Live Music at Sound Bites Grill

Get set music fans for some of Sedona’s best live music performers strutting their stuff at Sound Bites Grill this week.



Great performances, and fun times are guaranteed for all who make the time to have fun and dine in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom.

Beautiful lighting, a professional sound system and a New York City supper-club-ambiance, turn this upscale restaurant into the perfect venue to see, listen and dance to talented musicians, up close and personal.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s songwriter Sharon Silverstein presiding over Wineaux Wednesday.

Her original music has a magical and uncanny ability to get under the skin. Sharon's staggering musical talent and ability to act as a clear ‘Divine’ channel is truly remarkable, and a gift to all who choose to receive it.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., its Sedona’s favorite father and son duo, Robin and Eric Miller weaving their musical magic.

These gifted local professionals cover the classics like no others can and always put on a show bound to please and excite you.

Both are accomplished songwriters as well with numerous albums under their belts. A favorite with the locals, their shows are always energetic and fun.

These locals are loved and admired by a loyal Sedona fan base that makes it a point to see them play whenever they can.

On Friday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., its acoustic guitar master Michel Lucarelli gracing the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom Stage.

Lucarelli is a finger-picking style guitarist with a great command of lyrical movement and artistic expression. He is known for his diverse and expressive style, blending rock, popular, jazz, classical and Latin, as well as original compositions.



On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Dave Len Scott Jazz Quartet returns to Sound Bites Grill.

Band leader Dave Len Scott spent 25 years as a freelance trumpeter and pianist, touring with Boz Scaggs and recording with artists on the Concord Jazz record label (Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Big Kahuna & The Copa Cat Pack).



For a time, he was lead trumpeter and featured soloist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Dave Len Scott is a master lead trumpet player that amazes his audience with his passion.

Scott, lays down the groove. He creates the perfect mood for enjoying a fine meal. He is fun to watch as he gives his all in every song he plays.

A Las Vegas alumni, Scott brings a veritable cornucopia of jazz classics and standards to the

Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom Stage.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Patrick Ki hosting Jazz & Juice Sunday. Ki is another local people love to and watch play. A virtuoso on guitar and Ukulele, his music froms the perfect backdrop for casual dining and enjoying fine wine.

So, come on out this week to enjoy some of Northern Arizona’s best musicians and fine dining at its best at Sound Bites Grill.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their Website. Some shows are ticketed events.