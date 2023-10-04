Freedom Heartsong performs at Main Stage Oct. 7

Saturday Oct. 7, Freedom Heartsong will be here for the first time at Main Stage.



Freedom Heartsong is a Los Angeles based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and multimedia artist. In late 2019, he signed a global distribution deal with Sony/Orchard, Dark Star Records which released his first album ‘Get A Heart On’ on May 23, 2020. That same year, he became the No. 1 artist on the entire record label, and also one of only two artists submitted for a Grammy consideration, with his song ‘Ecstatic Magic.’ Show starts at 9 p.m., no cover, 21+.

Mondays feature karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m. Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School, collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. For $5 per person, Beer School is an exciting way to experience craft tastings and earn an education.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.