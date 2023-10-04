Local Plein Air Artists featured at Slide Rock

Slide Rock State Park is honoring local artists by inviting them to celebrate their 2023 Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Local artists including Rich Gondolfo, Carol Benally, Betty Dion and Suzette Young will be setting up their easels and demonstrating their skills at interpreting the beauty of Slide Rock. Come and join us, ask questions, and, if we are lucky, there will be some completed works for sale.

Two local plein air groups have been invited, the Sedona Plein Air Network (SPAN) and the Tuesday Plein Air Group.

The Slide Rock Park is open at 8 a.m. and artists will be there until 3 p.m.

“It is wonderful that the Slide Rock State Park has reached out to our plein air groups and invited us to celebrate their beautiful location.” Stated Susan Johnson, former plein air organizer.

Please plan to attend with us! For more information, please contact Betty Dion at SpanBettyDion@gmail.com or Cecilia Binkley at CeciliaBin@me.com